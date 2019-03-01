JOHANNESBURG - Italian luxury hypercar manufacturer, Pagani Automobili and its local partner Daytona have lifted the veil on a stunning new Pagani showroom in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. According to Daytona’s spokespeople, the opening of this new outlet is an important step in bringing the Modenese Atelier experience closer to its growing base of customers in the region.

“While enjoying the best blend of Italian coffee, our customers will be able to configure their future Pagani vehicles,” says Justin Divaris, CEO of Daytona.

He explains that the latest state-of-the-art digital visualisation tools combined with the smell and feel of the leather samples and the richness and depth of the colour swatches, will provide an unforgettable configuration experience.

“The customer will be guided by the Pagani product experts at the dealership through the details of the Pagani products and the variety of options available,” he adds.

Once the Italian carmaker’s skilled artisans in San Cesario complete the construction of a Pagani vehicle destined for local soil, delivery ceremonies will be scheduled at the showroom.

To ensure that local customers aren’t kept waiting for technical support, a brand new service centre, equipped with the latest diagnostic and maintenance tools, as well as factory-trained expert mechanics will aim to ensure that any Pagani vehicles in the region are kept up to date and in pristine condition.

South Africa will receive its first Pagani Huayra Roadster this year and hand it over to the fortunate owner., but know this, all allocations are sold out for the next two years...

Horacio Pagani, the founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili says: “Opening this showroom is another milestone for us. With Daytona we have found a perfect partner, that understands our philosophy and has created an amazing home for the brand in South Africa.”

You can pop into the Melrose Arch precinct to catch a glimpse of your future Pagani in the window, or better yet...go inside the showroom and spec your dream car yourself.

Oh, and if you need to ask what prices start at, well, you know what they say...

IOL MOTORING