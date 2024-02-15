Diamond in the rough? New G-Class edition pours on the love with 25-carat gems

The Mercedes G-Class might not be the kind of vehicle that you associate with romance, but it’s no stranger to bling. So it’s not surprising that the German carmaker chose Valentine’s Day to reveal its new Stronger Than Diamonds Edition G500.

You might not consider it a diamond in the rough, but the new edition does allow you to take gems to the rough. It literally has 25-carat diamond set into the stainless steel locking pins of all four of its doors. But you might want to think twice about scratching its bespoke Rosewood Grey Magno exterior paint, which was developed exclusively for this somewhat romantic G-Wagen. The edition also has embossed diamond logos on the exterior door handles and even on the key, which also has the vehicle’s name embossed onto it.

Mercedes has sought to create a special mood inside as well, with Black Nappa leather upholstery featuring rose contrast stitching, and Manufaktur deep-pile floor mats. You’ll also find “STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS” branding on the illuminated stainless steel entry sills and passenger side grab handle. What’s more, owners will receive an exclusive branded black indoor car cover as well as a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council stating that the diamonds are ethically sourced.