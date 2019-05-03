Rumour has it that football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has just bought the world’s most expensive car, which is Bugatti’s one-off La Voiture Noire. Although Bugatti has refused to disclose who bought the 11 million euro (R177m) hypercar, Spanish sports publication Marca named the Juventus star as the car’s lucky buyer, and also reported that he will not be able to drive the 420km/h car until the sale details are finalised in 2021.

The bespoke Bugatti takes its inspiration from the Type 57 SC Atlantic of the 1930s, but the French hypercar specialist insists that this is more than just a modern interpretation thereof.

Bugatti describes it as a tailor-made creation only comparable with the haute couture of exclusive Paris fashion designers.

“Every single component has been handcrafted and the carbon fibre body has a deep black gloss only interrupted by the ultrafine fibre structure. This is a material that has been handled perfectly,” says designer Etienne Salomé.

“We worked long and hard on this design until was nothing that we could improve. For us, the coupé represents the perfect form with a perfect finish.”

The La Voiture Noire is powered by the same 8-litre, 16-cylinder engine as the Bugatti Chiron and Divo, which produces 1103kW and 1600Nm.

No performance figures have been released but it should offer similar performance to that aforementioned Chiron, which can charge from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, according to claims, and reach 420km/h.

IOL Motoring



