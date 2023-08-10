DRIVEN: Updated Hyundai Grand i10 makes perfect sense as a budget hatch and sedan

It may seem out of place in a world increasingly consuming SUVs that a little hatch and sedan are still being touted as a gateway into the Hyundai fold but for entry level consumers and first time buyers the updated Grand i10 makes perfect sense. It replaces the discontinued ugly duckling Atos as the brand’s most affordable car and completes their portfolio offering that ranges from the i10 through to the Palisade and everything in between.

Sourced from India, The Grand i10 hatch comes in an entry level Motion guise and a more premium Fluid version while the sedan comes only with the Fluid moniker. Both are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four cylinder engine with 61kW and 114Nm driving the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox or a four speed automatic transmission. There’s also the option of a 1.0-litre non-turbo plant with 49kW and 94Nm but unless it’s really a squeeze on the budget, I’d opt for the 1.2-litre manual we drove on launch.

Outside it gets a refreshed grille design along with updated LED daytime running lights in Fluid spec, which also has 15-inch alloy wheels, while the Motion sits on 14-inch steelies. The electrically adjustable side mirrors are colour coded and you can opt for a black roof dual-tone finish to up the cool factor. Inside there’s a new eight-inch infotainment screen with smartphone mirroring via cable or wireless but it’s erratic at best so keep the cable handy. Not often found in entry level cars are rear passenger vents that when the summer eventually comes round, will be greatly appreciated.

The driver’s seat is height adjustable and the steering wheel multi-functional while in fluid guise the backrest has a 60:40 split. Red dash inlays and seat beading add a nice touch to an ergonomically designed, well put together and solid interior. There’s no electronic stability control but ABS and dual front airbags are standard.

What immediately struck us on the launch drive out to the Bronkhorstspruit area from Edenvale was how comfortable the seating position is and how easy the i10 is to drive in both hatch and sedan guise. Switches and dials are easily reached and exactly where you would expect them to be. The clutch gives virtually no resistance and gear changes are super quick and easy moving through the gate effortlessly.

On the highway it felt as though it needed a sixth gear, or longer fifth gear, but still managed an impressive 5.5l/100km including some spirited driving to overtake slow coal-loaded trucks. The suspension is supple and perfectly suited to the 897kg kerb weight of the car and as you would expect steering is light and direct making it easy to manoeuvre around town and shopping malls. The engine doesn’t mind going well past the halfway RPM mark either and with the easy gearshifts I reckon it could be fun giving it some stick in the twisties if the opportunity arose.

With the Grand i10 Hyundai continues to provide an enticing offering that offers a comfortable, efficient and honest approach to driving and ownership. Considering the strain consumers are currently under the i10 is a prudent choice backed by a decent dealer network and after sales service. It comes with a five-year/150 000km warranty, a seven-year/200 000km powertrain warranty and a one-year/15 000km service plan. Pricing (August 2023)

Hyundai Grand i10 Hatchback 1.0 Motion manual: R229 900 1.0 Motion Cargo Van: R245 900

1.0 Fluid manual: R264 900 1.2 Motion auto: R269 900 1.2 Fluid manual: R279 900

1.2 Fluid auto: R309 900 Hyundai Grand i10 Sedan 1.2 Fluid manual: R279 900