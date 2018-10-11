A strike at the Licensing and Card Account Department is reportedly leading to delays in the issuance of cards. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Striking employees of the Driving Licensing Card and Account Department have vowed to intensify their cause, with the support of #NotInMyName. The workers claim their strike action, in its third month, has led to delays in issuing driving licences.

They met #NotInMyName officials in Pretoria this week to discuss the way forward. The workers refused to renew their contracts, demanding permanent employment from the Transport Department.

They told the Pretoria News that there was a backlog of more than 450 000 driving licence cards, which was growing every day.

They have staged a sit-down outside the employers’ offices in Pretoria for months.

#NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango said they were left with no option but to take the fight to the streets.

“We have tried to engage with the director-general at the department and were told the matter is sub judice.

“The (department) has left the employees in limbo. And there is a backlog on the issuing of licences, which is affecting motorists.”

Masango swore to intensify the protest and mobilise masses: “If they don’t want to listen, they must feel the heat.”

The employees said since the standoff, the production plant had come to a complete standstill.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande recently assured motorists they would receive their licences as contingency plans had been put in place.