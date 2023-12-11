Ducati Diavel for Bentley is a classy addition to your dream garage

The Ducati and Bentley brands might not seem like obvious candidates for a collaboration, but the result is a somewhat elegant two-wheeler that would look perfect in that dream garage, next to your Bentley Batur, of course. The limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley was designed to celebrate the best of both brands, which happen to fall under the Volkswagen Group umbrella.

Described by its maker as a “striking synthesis of technology, style and performance capable of making enthusiasts dream,” the limited edition two wheeler is based on the Diavel V4 performance bike, but takes design inspiration from the Bentley Batur, of which only 18 examples will be hand crafted at a price tag of 1.65 million pounds (R39.4 million). The Diavel for Bentley won’t be quite as scarce, however, with the bike manufacturer planning to produce 500 examples of the two-wheeler. But there is also a more exclusive “Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner”, of which 50 units will be produced and sold exclusively to Bentley customers. Pricing for the former reportedly starts at $70,000 (or R1,335,600). The Batur is of course the most powerful Bentley ever, making use of a 544kW twin-turbo W12 engine.

Doing justice to its two-wheeled counterpart is a light and compact 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which produces 125kW. Its Twin Pulse combustion order, together with the dedicated exhaust system, create a unique and enticing exhaust tone, Ducati says. Bentley designers collaborated on the exterior design of the two-wheeler, drawing inspiration from the Batur in many of its smaller details like triangular rear extractors, while the bike’s front mudguard, fairing and upper tank recall the ribs on the Batur’s front bonnet. The Dark Titanium Satin forged wheels with visible machined surfaces closely resemble the car’s rims, and the bike’s side air intakes are meant to evoke the Batur’s two-tone front grille.

Of course a special bike needs a special colour scheme and this comes in the form of a rich metallic hue called Scarab Green, which comes straight from the Bentley Mulliner palette. Furthermore, many of the bodywork components are made of high-quality carbon fibre. The black Alcantara rider’s seat takes inspiration from the Bentley’s interior, with precision workmanship that reveals the underlying red fabric with the same to that of the Batur seats and with the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad. The Diavel for Bentley Mulliner, which is reserved for Bentley Mulliner customers only, will be even more exclusive. Its buyers will be able to configure their bikes in direct collaboration with Ducati’s designers, choosing different colours for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fibre parts and rims.