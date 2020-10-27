Electric car scene becomes ‘child’s play’ with Hyundai’s new mini EV

SEOUL - Hyundai has revealed its smallest electric car yet. It’s so small, in fact, that you and I will never be able to drive it.

The as-yet-unnamed concept car for small kids was created by Hyundai’s design team and it was inspired by the ‘45’ EV concept car that Hyundai showed off at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019. However, that concept is set to spawn a real production car, so perhaps Hyundai is using this to stir some excitement before the real car’s launch.

Like the concept car that inspired it, the new mini car is battery powered, as Hyundai explains:

“This ‘little engine that could’ packs two DC motors that push it to the blistering top speed of 7km/h.

“Only the bravest souls will take the wheel of this speedster,” Hyundai joked.