Electric car scene becomes ‘child’s play’ with Hyundai’s new mini EV
SEOUL - Hyundai has revealed its smallest electric car yet. It’s so small, in fact, that you and I will never be able to drive it.
The as-yet-unnamed concept car for small kids was created by Hyundai’s design team and it was inspired by the ‘45’ EV concept car that Hyundai showed off at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019. However, that concept is set to spawn a real production car, so perhaps Hyundai is using this to stir some excitement before the real car’s launch.
Like the concept car that inspired it, the new mini car is battery powered, as Hyundai explains:
“This ‘little engine that could’ packs two DC motors that push it to the blistering top speed of 7km/h.
“Only the bravest souls will take the wheel of this speedster,” Hyundai joked.
“To boost driver confidence, Hyundai designers took inspiration from motorsports by placing just one seat in the middle of the car.”
The car features a Performance Blue exterior colour treatment with orange accents. And in keeping with the 45 Concept’s design heritage theme, Hyundai has built it out of wood.
“This new EV does not have an officially rated driving range yet, but driver’s laughter is believed to fuel the vehicle to travel further based on its Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology,” the company said, with tongue firmly in cheek.
Click on the video below if you’d like to see how the mini EV was built: