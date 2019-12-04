Electric cars and SUVs shine in latest Euro NCAP tests









BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Euro NCAP has had a busy month, with the crash testing authority having recently put 12 cars and SUVs through their impact-absorbing paces, and the latest results are positive almost across the board, with the majority of vehicles having earned the coveted five-star overall safety rating. Also notable in these changing times is that two of the safest cars tested were recently introduced electric cars in the form of the Tesla Model X and Porsche Taycan, which both received five stars. The Tesla was given an Adult Occupant protection score of 98 percent, while the Porsche was good for an 85 percent score. Crash-prevention kit is also instrumental in gaining the full complement of stars these days, and to that end, the Tesla trumped again with its Safety Assist score of 94 percent, thanks to an autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system that avoided collisions in all scenarios. Moving to the conventional vehicles, a swarm of SUVs also received overall safety ratings of five stars, and these include the Audi Q7 and Subaru Forester as well as the new Ford Kuga and Renault Captur (both of which have yet to be released in South Africa), while on the car front, top performers were the Ford Mondeo and new Skoda Octavia. The new Peugeot 2008 was given two different scores - four stars in its standard iteration and five when fitted with the optional safety pack, which has various accident-avoiding gizmos. Also on the four-star honour roll was the Volkswagen Sharan MPV and its Seat Alhambra sibling.

The Jeep Renegade, meanwhile, managed just three stars, which is not necessarily a poor showing given how strict the protocol has become. In the event, the Jeep’s structure remained stable on impact, although neck and chest protection for certain occupants in the full-width barrier test was rated as marginal.

Below you can watch the crash tests of some of the South-African-relevant models, as well as the accident-avoidance tests, which feature towards the end of the videos:

Porsche Taycan

Ford Kuga

Subaru Forester

Renault Captur

Peugeot 2008

Jeep Renegade

“Well done to Tesla and the other five star performers for not only bringing best in class performance in testing but also making safety systems accessible and standard across the European market,” Euro NCAP Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen enthused.

“It is also good to see manufacturers - Ford and Volkswagen in this case - standardising AEB and keeping safety up-to-date even for older cars, to the benefit of their customers. It’s a pity that not everyone follows this example, and by prioritising looks over substance Jeep ended up at the bottom of the list of this year’s rated cars. The good news is that consumers have more choice than ever to find a safer alternative.”

