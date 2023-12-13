Electric Range Rover previewed as waiting list officially opens

JLR is getting ready to unleash a fully electric version of its Range Rover flagship SUV. Upon opening the waiting list for the new vehicle this week, the British carmaker promised that it would be the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever, while still being capable off the beaten track.

The new EV model will be built around the company’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) in Solihull, England, alongside the current mild- and plug-in hybrid Range Rovers. There’s no word on how fast it’ll be, but JLR says it will deliver performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8. Given that the current 4.4-litre twin-turbo SV is good for 452kW and a 4.3-second 0-100km/h sprint, it’s safe to assume that the battery-powered Rangie is no slouch. The battery details also remain under wraps, but we do know it will have an 800V electrical architecture that allows for rapid charging on public networks.

As for off-roading ability, JLR says the Range Rover Electric will offer go-anywhere capability and all-terrain technology that surpasses any other luxury electric SUV. It will also be capable of wading through 850mm deep water. To ensure that it is the quietest and most refined Rangie ever (given that once a silent e-motor is fitted, road noise becomes more of a factor) engineers have developed a unique active road noise cancellation system. “We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created,” said Thomas Müller, JLR product engineering executive.