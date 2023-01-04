End of the road for Stinger, the Kia that dared to take on the Germans

Seoul – It’s another sad day for those who love rear-wheel drive saloons with news that the Kia Stinger is set to be discontinued globally. The midsize saloon was a daring move for the Korean carmaker when it first hit the scene internationally in 2017, and a limited number also hit South African shores the following year. However, given the dwindling popularity of sedans and the industry’s rapid shift towards electrification, it was only a matter of time before Kia pulled the plug on this interesting and low-slung four-door.

According to CarBuzz, production could end as soon as March 2023. But the Korean carmaker is giving it a proper send-off, with the recently announced Kia Stinger Tribute Edition, which will be limited to just 1 000 units. It’s set apart by 19-inch gloss black wheels as well as a black finish for the exterior mirrors and Brembo brake callipers. Customers can also opt for the new Moonscape Matte Grey paint hue, as an alternative to the existing Ascot Green option. The cabin is spruced-up with a carefully curated collection of design and material upgrades, including carbon-effect finishes and unique Terracotta brown leather upholstery for the sports seats, steering wheel and door trim.

There’s also a numbered door sill plate on the driver’s side, and as a final touch Kia has embroidered a wasp-shaped emblem onto the headrests. Power comes from the familiar 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, which offers 272kW and 510Nm, for a 4.9-second 0-100km/h sprint time and a top speed of 270km/h. “The Stinger Tribute Edition denotes an important chapter in the story of Kia’s high-performance ethos,” said Chang Sung Ryu, Kia’s Senior Design VP.

“Featuring an exclusive colour and interior trim never before seen on the sedan, it also serves as a fitting celebration of the Stinger’s contribution to the Kia brand “As we enter a new age of mobility, Kia will satisfy the needs of customers who seek to enjoy elevated levels of dynamic driving pleasure through high-performance, electrified models such as the EV6 GT. And the brand’s strategy to continue accelerating the development of innovative electrification technologies will ensure that sustainability and strong performance combine effortlessly under the Kia badge,” he said. But will there be an all-electric successor to the Kia Stinger? For that, we’ll have to wait and see....