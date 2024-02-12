Extreme new Huayra R Evo is Pagani’s most potent creation ever

The Pagani Huayra R Evo is the latest track-only machine from the Italian supercar maker. It is an evolution of the already extreme Huayra R ( read more at this link ). The R Evo is the most powerful car ever made by Pagani. One of the key differences is the open canopy design.

“The inspiration for the design of the Huayra R Evo struck me during a Formula Indy race in Nashville: as I observed the single-seater cars with their Aeroscreens, the idea of creating a car with protective polycarbonate surfaces and the option to remove the two roof panels to be fully immersed in the allure of the air and the captivating sound of the engine, dawned on me,” said company founder Horatio Pagani.

The Pagani Huayra R Evo is based on the existing Evo. However, the newer machine has a few key changes to earn the ‘evo’ badge. Among these are the removable roof panels, a splitter that extends over 100 mm forward and numerous aero flicks and addenda for better cooling and more downforce.

Most noticeable is the extended tail or ‘codalunga’. This 190 mm extension over the R version has added downforce and aero efficiency. Although Pagani’s press material merely mentions percentage increases rather than absolute numbers. It states: As a result, there is an incredible 45% increase in downforce and a 21% increase in aerodynamic efficiency with the same resistance.