Facelifted Isuzu D-Max bakkie revealed in Thailand

You might think it’s a bit soon for the Isuzu D-Max bakkie to receive a comprehensive makeover such as this, but the latest generation model has actually been on sale abroad since 2019. But thanks to Covid-related delays, it took until 2022 for the current model to enter production in South Africa and given how fresh it still appears on our shelves, it’s unlikely that this facelift will reach our shores in the near future.

The updated model that you see here has been revealed in its key market of Thailand, and includes a sharper exterior design as well as numerous cabin revisions. On the outside we see a taller and wider front grille that flows into a redesigned bonnet that now boasts a subtle “power dome”. The headlights have been freshened too, with the DRLs now positioned along the upper edge. At the back end, the LED taillights now have three segments (was previously two) and the tailgate has been given a smoother look, with the crease line now spreading across the panel.

The cabin of the facelifted Isuzu D-Max retains its familiar architecture, however there is a new instrument cluster, featuring a larger 7.0-inch digital display in the centre, and the central infotainment system has been updated to include fresh graphics and the return of physical buttons for volume control and radio tuning. What’s more, the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless, according to Drive, while USB C ports replace the current USB A sockets. New interior colours and trims are also visible in the cabin pictures of the Thai-spec models, but it remains to be seen whether local models will be updated accordingly.

The driver assist features with auto-braking have also been improved, Isuzu says, largely thanks to a new-generation camera with improved detection qualities. The company claims to have improved its off-road ability too, thanks to a new rough terrain mode and an improved traction control system designed to intervene more effectively when a wheel loses contact with the ground. Isuzu hasn’t mentioned any mechanical changes so for now it’s safe to assume that the D-Max will continue with the current 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre four-cylinder engines, the latter having been upgraded when the new generation model was introduced.