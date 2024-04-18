Facelifted Nissan Qashqai debuts with edgy new look

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai was hardly boring, but the newly-revealed facelift makes the mid-size crossover unashamedly bold. The Qashqai’s edgy new face appears to take inspiration from the Ariya electric crossover. The new grille, with its sharp triangular edges, was inspired by the patterns of ancient Japanese armour scales, Nissan says, featuring dozens of high gloss three dimensional elements.

The grille incorporates matching comma-shaped daytime running lights that encircle the main headlight lens. At the back end, the taillights retain their familiar shape, but red lighting elements now also echo these front grille “commas”. Eighteen-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are now standard from the mid grade upwards, while flagship models feature 19” and 20” rims. Nissan also boasts of three new colours in the form of Pearl White, Pearl Black and Deep Ocean, which blurs the lines between dark blue and metallic teal, depending on the lighting.

On the inside you’ll find plusher materials and upholsteries, including cushy Alcantara trim that finds its way onto the dashboard, doors and even the centre console lid. On the tech front, the Qashqai’s infotainment system now had built-in Google software, and all the apps and features that this brings. The Japanese carmaker has also updated the Around View Monitor (AVM), which it says is one of the most commonly used features on the current model. The revised AVM now has a 3D function that allows drivers to see the car from one of eight different external camera view points, and there’s a new “invisible” bonnet view that digitally renders the position of the front wheels as if they’re being viewed from behind.

The Qashqai’s driver assistance systems have also been given a significant upgrade for the 2024 model. As before, the Qashqai is offered with a unique e-Power hybrid drivetrain in Europe, which uses the turbocharged three-cylinder engine solely as a generator, while an electric motor powers the wheels. The e-Power system has yet to make its way to South Africa and currently local models are powered by a 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine.