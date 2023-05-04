Facelifted Peugeot 2008 revealed with 508-inspired face, updated cabin

Paris - The second-generation Peugeot 2008, which won South Africa’s Car of the Year competition in 2021, is getting a mid-life revamp to keep it fresh in these fast-paced times. Peugeot is aiming to move its compact SUV upmarket, and the 2023 model – revealed in France this week – receives an exterior makeover as well as upgraded cabin electronics and materials. As before, three trim grades are offered – Active, Allure and GT – each boasting unique design features.

The upgraded 2008 is the second Peugeot model, after the new 508, to adopt the company’s new lighting signature, which is standard across the range. Here we see three vertical light claws integrated into the gloss black inserts of the redesigned bumper. The fresh grille designs feature the new Peugeot emblem. Active models have a horizontal grille pattern in gloss black while the Allure and GT variants get a vertical pattern that’s colour coded to match the bodywork. Rounding off the exterior changes are new LED tail lights, and a redesigned array of alloy wheels that Peugeot calls “disruptive”. Finally, the French company is also offering an expanded range of exterior colours, including Selenium Grey and Okenite White, which has bluish-grey highlights.

Inside, you’ll find fresh seat fabrics. The cockpit has been enhanced with a new design for the 10-inch digital instrument cluster that’s fitted to Allure and GT models. The GT also comes with a new ambient lighting system that features eight selectable colour options. Furthermore, all models now have a 10-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Peugeot i-Connect with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Allure and GT also feature HD technology. Customers can opt for a new i-Connect Advanced system that comes with a virtual assistant that responds to “OK Peugeot” and an integrated TomTom navigation system.

On the drivetrain front, the fully-electric E-2008 model, which is not sold in South Africa, receives a new motor and battery. The electric motor now produces 115kW (up from 100kW) while the battery has a capacity of 54 kWh (an increase of 4 kWh). As a result, the WLTP mixed cycle maximum claimed range has increased from 345kW to 406km. In 2024, Peugeot plans to launch a new hybrid drivetrain that pairs a 101kW petrol engine to a dual-clutch gearbox that incorporates an electric motor.