Facelifted Porsche Taycan unleashed with up to 700kW, insane acceleration

The Porsche Taycan has been given a significant makeover for 2024, headlined by performance and battery upgrades that make the electric sedan and Cross Turismo wagon even more ferocious and efficient. The Taycan Turbo S flagship now boasts a system output of 700kW, a 140kW improvement that allows it sprint from 0-100km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds. Even the base Porsche Taycan, with 60kW more than before, is able to dart from 0-100km/h in an impressive 4.8 seconds.

Porsche has introduced a new push-to-pass function in the Sport Chrono package, which can provide a 70kW overboost for 10 seconds at the push of a button. In prototype form the Taycan Turbo S has already smashed the Nurburgring record for EV sedans, and you can read more about that here. Owners will also get further on every charge, with the new line-up offering range improvements of up to 35% depending on the model, with the battery capacity having grown from 93kWh to 105kWh.

The base Taycan, for instance, can now cover up to 678km on the WLTP combined cycle, according to Porsche, while the Turbo S is good for up to 630km. The carmaker claims to have significantly improved charging times too, with a 10% to 80% charge at a fast-charging station practically halved to 18 minutes. Apart from the more powerful batteries, and weight reductions of up to 15kg, Porsche attributes the improved efficiency to modifications made to the pulse inverter, recuperation system, thermal management and all-wheel drive strategy.

On the dynamic front, all Porsche Taycan models now come with adaptive air suspension, and all-wheel drive models can be ordered with the new Porsche Active Ride suspension, which is said to offer an "unprecedented bandwidth between driving comfort and dynamics". Enhanced design and more features You might not have noticed the exterior styling changes to the Taycan, given how subtle they are, but the 2024 model has gained new headlights, featuring a flatter design and high-resolution HD Matrix technology. At the back you'll see fresh taillight clusters and a three-dimensional glass-look rear light strip with optional illumination for the Porsche logo.

The cabin enhancements are also less than noticeable to the naked eye, but Porsche has optimised the user interface of the instrument cluster, central display and optional passenger screen with additional functions. Apple CarPlay has been more deeply integrated into the displays and functions, and there's a new in-car video function that allows users to stream on the central and passenger displays. Buyers can look forward to more standard features too, with all models now equipped with heated front seats, ambient lighting, Park Assist, wireless phone charging tray, steering-mounted Drive Mode switch and Porsche Intelligent Range Manager as standard. The new Porsche Taycan will hit international markets from the third quarter of 2024. South African prices are as follows: