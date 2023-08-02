Facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser 70 gets a more traditional look, Hilux engine

Known as one of the toughest vehicles on the planet, the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series has been conquering harsh terrain all around the world since 1984. While the basic shell hasn’t changed since then, numerous revisions have been made along the way and what you see here is perhaps the biggest update of them all.

Revealed in prototype form in Japan and Australia this week, the new Toyota Land Cruiser 70 SUV and Double Cab bakkie line-up receives a new four-cylinder engine option as well as updated styling. The biggest design changes take place up front where we see a new grille and round headlights that hark back to earlier Land Cruiser models, such as the 40 Series. This replaces the wraparound rectangular headlamps introduced in 2007. But the big news beneath that bulky bonnet is that Toyota’s 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine, also found in the Hilux and Prado, will be available in the 70 Series for the first time.

This motor produces 150kW at 3,400rpm and 500Nm from 1,600rpm, and will be paired exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission, another LC 70 first. The current 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel engine, which produces 151kW and 430Nm, will continue to be offered in some markets, paired once again with a five speed manual gearbox. The cabin of the revised Toyota Land Cruiser 70 retains its familiar layout, but a number of functional improvements have been made.

These include a new 6.7-inch (17cm) touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a redesigned instrument cluster featuring a 4.2-inch (10.6cm) multi-information display, and a new centre console. In keeping with the times Toyota has also upgraded the active safety package, with features such as lane departure alert, road sign assist and automatic high beam now offered in the company’s oldest model. "The Land Cruiser 70 Series has built up a loyal and passionate fanbase with customers drawn to its rugged styling and legendary off-road performance and this substantially upgraded model builds upon those strengths," said Sean Mr Hanley, marketing head at Toyota Australia.