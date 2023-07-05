Facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross revealed with exterior tweaks and fresh cabin

It might not feel like it, but the Volkswagen T-Cross has been with us for four years already and now it’s time for the popular compact SUV to get a midlife refresh. Revealed in Germany on Wednesday, the updated Volkswagen T-Cross gets a design refresh at the front and rear ends, albeit without eliminating any sense of familiarity, while the cabin receives a redesigned dashboard with new electronics.

Starting with the exterior, at the front end we see a new bumper design complete with a mesh lower air intake and while the grille retains its familiar shape, it also receives a new pattern to set the 2024 model apart. As for the headlights, LED units are now standard across the board, while top models sport the adaptable Matrix LED lights. Moving to the back there’s a new bumper with a mesh decorative strip, and the taillights have been given a new X-shaped pattern. Volkswagen has also added three new exterior colours to the mix, including the funky Grape Yellow that you see in the pictures.

Inside, the cockpit has been given a makeover, with smarter-looking materials and a new ‘floating’ effect infotainment system that replaces the previous unit that was built into the dash, complete with new software. This comes in 8.0-inch (20.3cm) or 9.2-inch (23.3cm) sizes, depending on the model, and a digital instrument cluster - also available in two sizes - is now standard across the board. Under the hood, the current turbopetrol engines carry over, with the 1.0 TSI offered in 70kW and 85kW guises and the range-topping 1.5 TSI producing 110kW.