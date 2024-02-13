The first examples of the new Volvo EX30 electric car have hit South African shores, and with that the importer has released full details on the local line-up. Starting at R775,900, the entry-level EX30 is one of the most affordable EVs in the country, beaten only by the GWM Ora 03, from R696,950 and the BYD Atto 7 that kicks off at R768,000.

Volvo EX30 buyers certainly do get considerable performance for the money, with the Core Single Motor, rear-wheel drive base version offering 200kW and 343Nm, which the carmaker claims is sufficient for a 5.7 second 0-100km/h sprint. Now consider this. The EX30 base model is R900 cheaper than a base-spec Volkswagen GTI and also 0.7 seconds faster from 0-100, which takes a claimed 6.4 seconds in the VeeDub. As for battery life, the Volvo base model has a 51 kWh battery pack that boasts a clamed range of 344km on the WLTP cycle.

But if that’s not sufficient, the EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range variant upgrades to the 69 kWh battery pack that you’ll find across the rest of the range. While power and torque remain unchanged, the WLTP claimed range is boosted to 476km. Next up are the Single Motor Extended Range variants, which upgrade to the 69 kWh battery pack that powers the rest of the EX30 line-up, boosting WLTP range to 476 km. But if you’re really serious about performance you’ll want to look at the EX30 EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance, which adds a second electric motor to raise peak outputs to 315kW and 543Nm.

This makes it the fastest-accelerating Volvo product in history, with 0-100km/h coming up in just 3.6 seconds, according to claims, while the WLTP range is listed at 460km. “Rather than providing just a single powertrain-and-battery combination, we’ve opted to include a pair of battery sizes as well as both single- and twin-motor configurations, giving the customer as much choice as possible,” says Volvo Car SA Managing Director Greg Maruszewski. “Of course, there’s far more to the new EX30, since this model also sets new segment standards in areas such as safety, sustainability and specification,” the CEO added.

Standard features in the base model include adaptive cruise control, heated steering wheel, rear park assist, 18-inch alloy wheels, seven airbags and a whole suite of safety and driver-assistance features. Over and above all that the mid-range Plus grade gains a Harman Kardon premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, a heat pump, ambient interior lighting, wireless smartphone charging, front and rear park assist, power-operated tailgate and 19-inch alloy wheels. Opt for the flagship Ultra grade and you also get to enjoy a fixed panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, 360-degree parking camera, Park Pilot Assist, 22 kW onboard charger (up from 11 kW) and 20-inch five-spoke alloys.

All EX30 models are sold with a 5-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan and unlimited mileage roadside assist for five years. The battery pack is covered for eight years. Volvo EX30 Pricing (February 2024) EX30 Core Single Motor – R775 900

EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range – R865 900 EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance – R935 900 EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range – R965 900