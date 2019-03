Picture: Twitter via Reza (@crimeairnetwork).

Johannesburg - It’s never pleasant to see a wrecked car, but when it happens to be an exotic of the kind that dreams are made of, it becomes a more painful sight for those of the petrolhead persuasion. Such was the fate of a red Ferrari 488 Spider over the weekend, as we see in these pictures posted on Twitter by Reza ( @crimeairnetwork ).

According to the account, the driver "allegedly" lost control of the vehicle at high speed outside the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg.

The impact ripped a large section of the Ferrari’s front end off, but thankfully there have been no reported human injuries, the passenger compartment remaining intact and stable during the impact.

It will be an expensive mess however. The 488 Spider, which was launched in South Africa in May 2016, currently retails at R5.8-million.

The open-top supercar is powered by a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine that produces 492kW and 760Nm, enough to get the prancing horse from 0-100km/h in just three seconds, and on to 200km/h in just 8.7s, according to company claims, while the top speed is listed at 325km/h.

To keep weight down, the car is a concoction of expensive and lightweight materials, including 11 different types of aluminium alloys, some combined with other metals such as magnesium.

LOST CONTROL DUE TO HIGH SPEED ALLEGEDLY : OUTSIDE HOUGHTON GOLF COURSE. JHB. GP. pic.twitter.com/uICMPl87TV — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 25, 2018

As one would expect, the Social Media Judges and Jury had a field day with this one, posting comments like:

“I’m sure that will polish out …”

“More money than skill…”

“Hope he's not at Momentum”

“Too many horses there for the untrained foot!”

IOL Motoring