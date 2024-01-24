Festive road death decline welcome but much more needs to be done, says the AA

The most recent festive season saw a slight decline in the number of road fatalities, but much work still needs to be done, says the Automobile Association (AA). The small decrease in the number of fatalities on South African roads between the December 2022 and January 2023 festive period and the 2023/2024 period is commendable and signals a slight improvement in road safety efforts by authorities.

However, the AA remains concerned that the deaths of 1,427 road users during the festive period is still too high, and that more needs to be done to effectively deal with road safety in South Africa. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga released the festive season road fatality statistics today which cover the period 1 December 2023 to 11 January 2024. The number of deaths during the current period is 25 lower than the previous year, and we acknowledge the efforts of law enforcers to deal more effectively with road safety. But this number is still too high, and we should guard against viewing this as a victory. We reiterate our view that heightened law enforcement over four-week period will not result in improved road safety when, for the other 48 weeks of the year, law enforcement is weak.