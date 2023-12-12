Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Independent Online | Motoring
Search IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Fiat revives Algeria’s embattled car industry with new assembly plant

Published 4h ago

Share

Italian automaker Fiat on Monday inaugurated its first assembly and manufacturing plant in Algeria, in a move that is expected to revive the country's automobile market.

Algeria's car market was sent into a tailspin after the authorities' decision in 2019 to stop importing cars and close assembly factories.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the time said the plants "were only used to put wheels on the vehicles" in exchange for large tax concessions.

The opening of the Fiat plant, in the northwestern Algerian city of Oran, marks the first car manufacturing facility to be inaugurated under Tebboune, according to the Algerian news website TSA.

"Given Italian manufacturer Fiat's popularity, the brand was chosen to be the first manufactured locally," Algeria's industry minister Ali Aoun said during the plant's opening ceremony.

The 40-hectare plant was inaugurated after a year in the making and an investment of 200 million euros ($215 million).

Aoun said it would create 1,200 jobs by 2026.

Other projects will follow "in the very near future," said Aoun, who said the plant was "the starting point for a real automobile industry in Algeria".

Italy's vice-minister of enterprises, Valentino Valentini, said the cars produced in Algeria will be "at the highest technical level", including hybrid models as part of efforts to fight climate change.

Agence France-Presse

Related Topics:

ManufacturingFiat