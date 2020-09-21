Five new Peugeots confirmed for South Africa, including a one-tonne bakkie

JOHANNESBURG - Peugeot Citroen South Africa has reaffirmed that it will be launching its new Landtrek one-tonne bakkie in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2021, as one of five new vehicles that are headed our way in the next year. These include the new 2008 compact SUV, which is due early in 2021, as well as the new 208 hatch and facelifted 3008 and 5008 SUVs. What’s more, the French importer recently expanded its dealer footprint, now boasting 24 locations countrywide, and there are plans to have another five open by December 2020. Peugeot Landtrek Going up against established one-tonne players like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger is no easy task, but the new Peugeot Landtrek could make an interesting alternative for those seeking something a little different. Developed in conjunction with Chinese partner Changan, the Landtrek is available overseas in a wide variety of variants, including double cab, single cab and chassis cab body styles, petrol and diesel engine options and 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations. Of course, local pricing and specifications will only be released nearer to launch.

The diesel engine option is a 1.9-litre unit that produces 110kW and 350Nm, and the petrol variant is a 2.4-litre turbopetrol that pushes 155kW and 320Nm. Both engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Peugeot claims that the Landtrek has the “most accommodating” loadbox in its segments, with single cab models capable of swallowing three Euro-pallets and double cabs said to accommodate two. Payloads are as high as 1.2 tonnes, depending on the model and the braked towing capacity is 3.5 tonnes.

The cabin appears to be as modern as you could expect from a bakkie, featuring a 25cm touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and there’s a 360-degree camera that forms part of an off-road assistance system.

Peugeot 2008

Before the bakkie arrives, Peugeot will be freshening up its compact SUV game in early 2021 with the all-new 2008.

Peugeot’s second-generation 2008 has taken a more dramatic design direction and like the new 208 hatchback, it’s built around Peugeot’s new CMP platform.

Its futuristic looking ‘3D i-Cockpit’ cabin design is inherited from the latest 208, which is also due in South Africa soon.

At this stage it’s unlikely that South Africa will get the electric version of the new 2008, but likely propulsion candidates are the 1.2-litre PureTech turbopetrol (offered in 74kW, 96kW and 114kW guises in Europe) and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel with 74kW on tap.

A full range of driver assist gadgets is available on the new 2008, including the semi-autonomous Drive Assist system with Lane Position Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Full Park Assist. Also available is an auto braking function with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and automatic headlight dipping.

IOL Motoring