Forbidden half-tonne bakkie fruit: Volkswagen Saveiro facelift revealed in Brazil

The Brazilian-designed Volkswagen Saveiro holds a certain fascination for South Africans. It’s widely believed that this half-tonne bakkie would have been a hit on our market had it ever been offered here. Sadly its local introduction was never on the cards as the vehicle was engineered in left-hand drive format only and converting it to RHD for local production would have proven prohibitively expensive.

The same of course, will apply to the recently facelifted Volkswagen Saveiro that was unveiled in Brazil recently. However, there is hope that its eventual replacement could make its way to Mzansi. Earlier this year Engineering News reported that a new compact bakkie, developed in conjunction with the Brazilian division, was under consideration for local production.

Such a bakkie would almost certainly be spun off the new budget SUV product that the local division is aiming to introduce here in the second half of the decade. Given that the latter will share its platform with the current Polo, the right-hand drive problem would effectively be solved, or so it would seem. Such a product would logically also replace the Saveiro in Brazil, although it could still be a few years away given that the Brazilian half-tonner has just been given a facelift. So what’s new in the Saveiro’s zoo for 2024?

For starters, the front has been given a redesign, with new LED headlights and a large drooping grille resembling latest Tiguan and T-Cross SUVs. New taillights with a darkened design appear at the rear end, along with a new tailgate with Saveiro lettering on the top versions, and a redesigned bumper. The half-tonner is available in single cab and extended cab configurations with three specification flavours: Robust, Trendline and Extreme. The latter gets unique 15-inch Piano Black wheels with a diamond finish.