Ford apologises after nearly launching Bronco on OJ's birthday

Dearborn, Michigan - The Ford Bronco had a taste of infamy back in 1994 when a white specimen was driven by former football superstar OJ Simpson during the police chase that followed his wife’s murder.

It is certainly an image that Ford would want people to forget, which is why the company recently faced public criticism for announcing that the all-new Bronco would be revealed on July 9, which happens to be OJ Simpson’s birthday.

However, Ford quickly rescheduled the reveal event to July 13 after it became aware of the oversight, which it said was completely coincidental. It’s an easy but unlucky mistake to make, but one that the company immediately set out to rectify, while also posting an explanation on social media:

“The reveal of the all-new Bronco lineup will now happen on Monday, July 13. This is instead of July 9. We are sensitive and respectful to some concerns raised previously about the date, which was purely coincidental,” Ford said on Twitter.

The launch of the all-new Bronco follows a 24-year hiatus for the vehicle, which was produced between 1965 and 1996, in five generations. The one driven by OJ Simpson was a fifth-generation model, launched in 1992.