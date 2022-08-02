Ford fighting for safer roads with Driving Skills for Life initiative

The DSFL campaigns cover many facets, from hijack extraction to distracted driving, child car seat safety, Euro NCAP performance and the dangers of drunk driving. Interestingly, the latter is facilitated by Ford’s ‘Drunk Goggles’ which allow drivers to simulate the effects of impaired judgement and vision in a safe environment.

The five primary driving skills that the programme focuses on are: hazard recognition, vehicle handling, managing the space around your vehicle, speed management as well as distracted and impaired driving. Apart from the aforementioned booze goggles, the programme is also said to demonstrate, in a shocking way, how texting and driving can prove fatal.

“Safety continues to be a key priority for Ford and providing campaigns such as DSFL can only help reduce the number of road accidents, and increase drivers’ knowledge and confidence on the road,” said MasterDrive training director Derek Kirkby. “DSFL has grown from strength to strength both locally and internationally and continually adapts to the needs of the markets in which it operates”.