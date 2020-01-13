KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA - One of the most famed cars from American cinema, the 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the classic car chase from the movie 'Bullitt', sold for $3.4 million (R48.6m) at auction in Florida on Friday, Mecum Auctions said.
It was the highest price ever paid for a Ford Mustang at auction, according to David Morton, marketing manager for the auction house in Kissimmee, near Orlando. The buyer has not been publicly identified.
"The hammer dropped at $3.4 million, but with buyers' fees, the total cost is $3.74 million," he said, adding it shattered the auction house's previous record set last year of $2.2 million (R31.4m).
The unrestored muscle car, its "highland green" paint looking rusty and black upholstery splitting apart, starred in a 10-minute sequence in the 1968 film, getting airborne a few times as it sped through the hilly streets of San Francisco.