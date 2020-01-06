MELBOURNE - The Ford Ranger Raptor is an immensely capable off-roader that features high on the wish list of many a bakkie fan, but there is one thing that potential buyers are crying out for left, right and centre - more power! In all global markets the Raptor is powered by Ford’s sophisticated 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine and while it might look respectable on paper with its outputs of 157kW and 500Nm, its 2338kg kerb weight puts a big damper on its performance.

But soon that might not be an issue for Australians, or at least those with deep enough pockets to fund a catastrophic fuel bill, with news that a V8-powered version appears to be on the horizon.

According to Wheels magazine, Ford’s Australian division is working with a local engineering firm on a heart transplant that will see the Mustang’s 5-litre V8 petrol engine being shoehorned into the engine bay of the Raptor. The normally aspirated Coyote engine produces 339kW and 556Nm in the Mustang, and is likely to be offered in a similar state of tune in the Raptor.