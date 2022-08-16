Ford testing smart headlights that project info onto the road ahead

London - Head-up display systems that project graphics onto the windscreen are becoming increasingly common in modern cars, but now Ford is looking to take that concept to the next level with headlights that project images onto the road. The new smart headlight technology, which is currently being trialled, can project things like road signs, navigational directions or even weather information onto the road ahead, the carmaker claims.

The point, of course, is to keep the driver’s eyes on the road. For instance, the technology could warn them about changes in weather, such as an icy road ahead or upcoming fog. Because the headlights are also connected to the navigation system, they can also display upcoming turns and Ford says the system can even project the width of the vehicle onto the road so that drivers can judge if the car will fit into a tight gap or parking space. But other road users could also benefit from these high-resolution headlights, the carmaker says. For instance, a crosswalk could be projected onto the road, both for the view of the driver and the pedestrian, in situations where the existing road markings are faded or unclear. Other possibilities include showing a path for the driver to follow to ensure cyclists are passed at a safe distance. “What started as playing around with a projector light and a blank wall could take lighting technologies to a whole new level,” says Ford of Europe features and software expert Lars Junker.

“There’s the potential now to do so much more than simply illuminate the road ahead, to help reduce the stress involved in driving at night. The driver could get essential information without ever needing to take their eyes off the road.” The new technology can project directions, speed limits or weather information onto the road so the driver’s gaze can remain fixed on the way ahead. LICENSE EXPIRES: In perpetuity. LICENSE BY: MAKERHOUSE Europe. LICENSE SCOPE: A - Earned editorial, press releases, press kits, B - All non-broadcast digital and online media, D - All print media (newspaper, magazine etc). REGION: EU. COPYRIGHT AND IMAGE RIGHTS: This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford of Europe GmbH only. And that’s the whole point really. Research out of the UK shows that 40 percent of accidents take place at night, despite the fact that the roads are far quieter. “A vehicle travelling at 90km/h covers 25 metres per second, meaning even a short glance at the navigation on the in-car screen can result in ‘driving blind’ for ten metres or more,” Ford said. “On an unlit road, this could potentially mean missing an important sign or a bend in the road.”

