Ford to resume production at some North American plants in April

Detroit - Ford said on Thursday that it planned to restart production at some plants in North America as early as April 6, in a sign of hope for US carmakers as the industry grapples with the damages from the coronavirus pandemic.

The second biggest US carmaker said it was bringing key plants back online, while introducing additional safety measures to protect returning workers from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary," the company said in a statement.

Ford plans to begin production at its Hermosillo Assembly Plant on one shift.

Earlier this week, Reuters had reported, citing sources, that Ford did not plan to restart production until at least April 6, warning it could be further delayed into April.