LONDON - A classic car dealer is locked in a High Court battle over the missing gearbox in one of the world’s most expensive vehicles.
Gregor Fisken, 55, bought the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO in 2017 from Bernard Carl for £37 million (R720m) on the understanding he would provide the original gearbox, the court was told.
But now US collector Mr Carl claims he is under no obligation to do so. Just 39 of the cars were built between 1962 and 1964, and the model has for decades been regarded as the holy grail for car collectors. The car holds the world record for the highest sale price - with one of the 39 vehicles fetching £53 million (R1.03bn) in 2018.
The second GTO built - with chassis number 3387GT - is at the centre of the legal fight. Mr Fisken’s company Gregor Fisken Ltd (GFL) is suing lawyer Mr Carl, demanding that the "unique and special" original gearbox from the car is delivered to it.
The dealer’s firm bought the car from Washington-based Mr Carl. GFL, based in Kensington, west London, immediately sold it on to an anonymous collector, Judge Richard Pearce was told in London. William Hooper, for GFL, told the court that when Mr Fisken’s company bought the car, it knew it did not contain the original gearbox. But it believed that Mr Carl could later obtain it from where it was being held by another classic car dealer in the US.