Futuristic new Hyundai Kona EV detailed, ICE versions confirmed for SA

Seoul - After releasing the first pictures of the futuristic looking second-generation Hyundai Kona late last year, the Korean carmaker has now spilled the beans on some of the technical details of the electric model. While the previous Hyundai Venue was offered with an electric variant, the big point of departure for the new model is that it was designed first as an EV and then adapted to internal combustion (ICE) variants.

The new Hyundai Kona is expected to reach South Africa towards the end of 2023, according to our friends at Citizen Motoring, although it’s practically a given that we’ll only get the petrol versions, for now at least. While it has yet to be confirmed which ICE powertrains will be offered in global markets, Korea will get two petrol options, in the form of a 2.0-litre Atkinson engine that offers 110kW and 179Nm, and a 1.6-litre turbopetrol which is good for 146kW and 265Nm. There is also a new hybrid model, which pairs a specifically calibrated 1.6T petrol engine to an electric motor for combined outputs of 104kW and 265Nm.

Hyundai has also released more information about the all-electric version, which has yet to be confirmed for SA. Buyers will get to choose from two variants. The Standard Range Kona will come with a battery capacity of 48.4-kWh, with a single motor offering outputs of 115kW and 255Nm, but no range details for this have been released. There will also be a Long Range option with a 65kWh battery which enables a claimed range of 490km between charges, while the electric motor pushes 160kW and 255Nm. Larger, EV-led design

Not only is the Staria-inspired styling a significant departure, but the new Kona is also significantly larger than the model it replaces, with overall length having grown by 175mm to 4 355mm, while the 2 660mm wheelbase has gained an extra 60mm, and overall width and height are up 25mm and 20mm respectively. The EV model is further distinguished by a ‘Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp’ and Pixel graphics. Inside the new Kona you’ll find a new integrated dual-screen (12.3 inch x 2) ‘panoramic’ infotainment system as well as a shift-by-wire gear selector, while the electric version also gets a Head-up Display with a 12-inch projection.

Kona buyers can also opt for a new ‘relaxation comfort’ front seat option, which is optimised for weightless body pressure distribution to help alleviate fatigue. Hyundai has also developed a virtual sound for the Kona EV, to compensate for the lack of engine noise and make the vehicle more engaging to drive. An optimum sound is added to the cabin, considering variables, such as driving speed, torque, state of the motor and acceleration. Drivers can control the volume and customise the sound inside the cabin. There’s also a bi-directional Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging function that can power home appliances and other devices, something that could assist South Africans during load shedding.