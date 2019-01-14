A Golf 7 TSI was nabbed at over 200km/h.

Johannesburg - A motorist has landed in hot water after he was caught driving at 203km/h on the N4. The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit arrested the motorist along the N4 highway towards Rustenburg on Saturday.

“The 48-year-old man was arrested yesterday after he was found driving a grey Golf 7 TSI at an average speed of 203km/h (on a road with) a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h.

MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said: “This new pattern of driving at an extreme speed is uncalled for, therefore it must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of reckless driving with an alternative charge of exceeding the speed limit.

“I am concerned about the number of reckless and negligent driving incidents we continue to experience on our roads.

"Most fatal crashes are as a result of this unwarranted conduct by our drivers. Statistics indicate that most accidents are caused by motorists driving at excessive speed,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

The Star