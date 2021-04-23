Golf R rivalling Toyota GR Corolla could produce 220kW - report

INTERNATIONAL - Toyota got car enthusiasts all revved up with the new GR Yaris that was revealed last year, and now it looks like the Japanese carmaker’s performance division is planning to do the same in the segment above.

The GR Corolla hatchback has been doing its rounds on the rumour mill for quite some time, but now a Japanese website called CarSensor is talking about power outputs. Although this has yet to be officially verified, the website reports that the engine is likely to produce around 220kW. The Corolla will reportedly make use of an upgraded version of the 1.6-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine that powers the GR Yaris, with power also going to all four wheels in this case, through a good old fashioned six-speed manual gearbox.

Although the GR Corolla’s power output will fall a little short of the Volkswagen Golf R’s 135kW, it’s likely that the Toyota will be a far more special car, perhaps with a price tag to match. The Yaris GR is essentially a rally car for the road, fitted with numerous lightweight components and bespoke suspension, and it’s likely that its larger Corolla sibling will follow a similar script.

Not much else is known about the GR Corolla at this stage, but those that can’t wait for it to arrive can at least look forward to the GR Yaris, which is set to arrive in South Africa this year.

IOL Motoring