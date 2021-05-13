Got R20 million to spare? Well then, we’ve found the ideal petrol-electric hybrid for you

SILVERSTONE, UK: Whether you like it or not (yes, I’m looking at you, you Porsche 918 Spyder/Ferrari LaFerrari nutter), there’s no denying that the McLaren P1 was a game changer.

With a monstrous power output and unique aerodynamics, including robotically-actuated front and rear wings – providing as much as 600kg of downforce at 260km/h – performance is nothing short of electrifying.

In 10 days, on May 22, Silverstone Auctions will be offering the very first P1, that was registered to a customer, in its annual May Sale.

2013 McLaren P1.

A rare occasion to own the very first one

This car is the very first registered example of the 375 that were built. An original personal letter, dated October 9, 2013, is in the accompanying history file from Frank Stephenson, the McLaren P1 designer, to this P1’s first owner, and states that: “It was with great pleasure that I was there with our team to witness you driving our very first baby out into the big wide world.”

Gary Dunne, Silverstone Auctions sales controller said: “The McLaren P1 was an instant icon and we are honoured to offer this very special example in our sale next weekend. Significantly, it is one of just 375 and the first to be registered to a customer – this really is an unrepeatable opportunity.”

2013 McLaren P1.

Two owners, one family, low mileage

The UK-delivered car has had just two owners – from the same family – and is finished in the striking colour of Volcano Yellow, over black leather. It has covered just 5 900km from new.

The vehicle has been maintained by McLaren’s official outlets, with its most recent service in 2020. The car also had a replacement hybrid battery fitted to it in 2018.

Estimated at R19 494 184, according to Silverstone Auctions, it will be sold to the highest bidder in 10 days. If you’d like to own it, you can register online at the Silverstone Auctions website, however, do remember that you won’t be able to register it for daily use in South Africa, as it was only made as a left hooker (left-hand drive).

