Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the way, game maker confirms

San Francisco - The maker of the notorious "Grand Theft Auto" video game franchise has announced that a new edition is under development, confirming long-bubbling speculation. New York-based Rockstar Games did not say when "Grand Theft Auto 6" will hit the street or how it will be different from the previous edition of the game released in 2013 to blockbuster sales.

"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway," the studio's subsidiary Take Two Interactive said in an online post. More than 230 million copies of "Grand Theft Auto," referred to as "GTA" have been sold overall. An online, multi-player version of the game boasts a large and devoted community of fans, some of whom took to Twitter to express delight at the news along with jibes that Rockstar might not deliver the new game for years.

One fan of the game tweeted a photo of three elderly men hunched over a video game controller, joking it would be him and friends when GTA 6 is finally available. A tweet from the account @robertyoushock focused on Rockstar saying the new game is well underway. "This same language was used in June 2012 in regards to GTA V," the tweet read, noting it took 14 more months for the game to launch.