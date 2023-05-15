GWM reveals starting price for South Africa’s least expensive electric car, the Ora

Johannesburg - It seems like it’s going to be a long time before South Africa has any truly affordable electric car options, but GWM is at least moving things in the right direction with its new Ora range. Set to go on sale later this year, the Ora models will be priced between R716 900 and R915 900, GWM has revealed, making it the least expensive electric car range in the country. Until now, the Mini Cooper SE was SA’s cheapest EV option, at R742 102.

But GWM will, no doubt, be presenting the Ora as a more viable alternative, complete with five doors, more interior room and a better driving range. The carmaker says the Ora will offer a driving range of up to 400km between charges. “This is a significant step for GWM South Africa, especially as the car uses a Dragon Volt battery from SVolt Energy Technology Co that is cobalt-free, as well as being long-lasting and extremely durable,” said Conrad Groenewald, the COO of Haval Motors SA.

In overseas markets, buyers get to choose between 48kWh and 63kWh batteries, allowing for claimed WLTP range figures of up to 310km and 420km respectively. Whether we’ll get both battery options in SA remains to be seen. The company says the Ora will charge from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes when connected to an 80kW DC charger. Power comes from a single electric motor that produces 126kW and 250Nm.