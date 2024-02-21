GWM Tank 300 is here, and ready to invade Fortuner territory

GWM is launching its long-awaited Tank 300 in South Africa this week, and it’s making an incursion into hotly contested 4x4 territory currently dominated by the Toyota Fortuner. Unfortunately there are no diesel models available in the initial range, which consists of a pair of 2.0-litre turbopetrol models, with the 2.0T Super Luxury coming in at R725,950 and the Ultra Luxury priced at R775,950.

There’s also a Super Luxury version with hybrid power retailing at R851,950. The latter is available immediately, while the regular 2.0T models will hit showrooms later in March. In terms of size, the Tank 300 is slightly shorter but wider than its Fortuner rival, but unlike the latter the Chinese contender is only available in five-seat guise.

Although the Toyota has a lower starting price of R673,100, if we compare apples with apples the GWM is actually quite a bit cheaper considering the least expensive 2.8-litre 4x4 Fortuner sets you back just over R900,000. The 2.0T petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4x4 system as standard, is good for 162kW and 380Nm. The hybrid model, which pairs a similar 2.0T motor with an electric motor and nine-speed autobox, boasts system outputs of 25kW and 648Nm. When it comes to the rough stuff, the GWM Tank 300 boasts an All-Terrain Driving System with Multi-Terrain Select and although it’s a full-time 4x4 system it still boasts low-range gearing.

In addition to 224mm of ground clearance and an electronically controlled rear diff lock, the models also boast Crawl Cruise Control and Tank Turn functionality, with the latter allowing the vehicle to turn with virtually no forward or backward movement. But is it any good off road? We’ll have to tell you that early next week after we’ve attended the local launch. For now let’s take a closer look at the features fitted to the new model.

According to GWM, all versions of the Tank 300 are fitted with a dual 12.3-inch high-definition LCD screen system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Also fitted is quilted leather upholstery, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, privacy glass and a long list of driver assistance gadgets, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assistance, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assistance, Automatic Emergency Braking and much more. Furthermore the GWM Tank 300 is sold with a seven-year or 200,000km warranty and a service plan that’s valid for five years or 75,000km.