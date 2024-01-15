Haval H9 revealed with rugged new look, and it’s on the radar for South Africa

The all-new Haval H9 has been revealed in China, sporting a boxy new design that’s likely to prove a hit with 4x4 enthusiasts. Like its recently discontinued predecessor that arrived in South Africa in 2018, the 2024 Haval H9 is reportedly built around a rugged body-on-frame structure. But with its new design that takes some inspiration from the Haval Big Dog and Tank 300, the latter being due in SA soon, the H9 now has the looks to match its off-road capabilities.

But when can you buy one? A GWM South Africa representative told IOL that the importer is looking forward to bringing the new model to South Africa, and that might even happen this year although final timing has not been confirmed as yet. Details on the new model remain thin on the ground as the Prado rivalling SUV is not yet officially for sale in China.

But according to the website Autohome.com.cn, which published the first official pictures that you see here, the H9 will be offered with two combustion engines, including a diesel! While the current 2.0-litre direct injection turbopetrol motor carries over with the familiar eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Haval H9 will reportedly also be offered a new 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine that pairs with a nine-speed autobox. No output figures have been released as yet, but previous rumours have pointed to the new 2.4 diesel - which could find its way into the P-Series bakkie too - producing in the region of 135kW. These have yet to be confirmed however.

Assuming it becomes available, the diesel engine option could give the H9 a welcome sales boost in South Africa where diesel engines still dominate the segment. Buyers can expect better off-road credentials too, thanks to front and rear diff locks as well as a new-generation multi-mode terrain control system and off-road cruise control. That’s as much as we can tell you for now, but stay tuned for more information on the new Haval H9 as it becomes available later this year.