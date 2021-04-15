Here’s a Tesla we can all actually afford, but good luck getting your hands on it

JOHANNESBURG - Mattel has announced that it’s aiming to manufacture all Matchbox die-cast cars, associated play sets and all packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic. To mark the occasion, Matchbox will be launching innovative electric vehicles and environments that model the real world (one where fuel pumps are replaced by charging stations). The company says the latest collection of electric vehicles are designed to engage kids in a greener future of driving. The move supports Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across its products and packaging within the next 10 years. The world’s first carbon neutral Matchbox car - The Tesla Roadster ONE OF A KIND TESLA To illustrate these principles and its sustainability goals, Matchbox is building the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified Carbon Neutral. The limited edition collectible vehicle is built from 62.1% recycled zinc, 1% stainless steel and 36.9% recycled plastic. The Matchbox Tesla Roadster will be available starting in 2022, that’s if you can find a retailer that has stock based on how sought after the model is expected to be amongst collectors. COMPLETE OVERHAUL

The re-imagined broader Matchbox range now includes new product lines and packaging that feature more environmentally friendly and innovative materials across vehicles, play sets and packaging. An overall eco-friendly themed approach to play, with more e-vehicle product offerings and e-vehicle chargers in fuel station play sets can be expected in future.

BMW i8, Nissan Leaf and many new electric vehicles are being added to the Matchbox range

FOR THE EV GENERATION

“Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play,” says Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel. “Matchbox is aiming to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future.”

Visit the Mattel website to learn more about the EVs coming to the Matchbox Cars range in the coming months.

Re-imagined Matchbox play sets will feature charging stations instead of fuel pumps

