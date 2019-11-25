PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that his company had received around 150 000 orders for its controversial looking Cybertruck, which was unveiled late last week.
"146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor", Musk said in a tweet, adding separately that the orders were achieved without any advertising or paid endorsements.
The launch of the Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its "armored glass" windows shattered in a much-anticipated unveiling. The overall look of the electric vehicle had worried Wall Street on Friday.
At the launch, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when the windows of Tesla's new vehicle shattered while being tested.
The blunder overshadowed the launch, which was live-streamed from Los Angeles and made #cybertruck a trending word on Twitter.