Here’s what it would cost to insure a supercar or top-end SUV in South Africa

Since luxury vehicles and high-performance cars tend to bear (increasingly) lofty price-tags, there’s every reason to comprehensively insure them. Of course, a higher insured value generally comes with a higher monthly premium, though most owners would consider this figure a drop in the ocean compared to what it might cost to repair or even replace their treasured cars themselves.

So, how much does it cost to insure high-value vehicles in South Africa? Well, King Price Insurance has provided us with some fascinating data, with a focus on five vehicles, each with an insured value in excess of R3.5-million. According to King Price Insurance’s figures, purchasing comprehensive cover for a 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS with an insured value of around R5.5-million could cost you anywhere from R4 032 to R14 098 a month, depending on various factors. “There is a significant range in premiums owing to considerations such as the age and experience of the driver, the applicant’s claims history, their credit score, the area in which the car is stored and the agreed-upon excess amount, among others” says Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.

What about an older classic, such as a V8-powered Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider insured to a value of about R6 000 000? Well, you can expect to pay between R3 154 and R11 868 a month, again depending on a variety of risk-profile considerations. “As you’ve no doubt paid a lofty purchase price for your luxury or high-performance vehicle, you’ll want to make every effort to protect it and be able to make sure of the comprehensive cover should something unforeseen happen,” says Van Vuuren. You would pay between R2 623 and R9 740 in monthly premiums for a V10-powered Audi R8 Spyder with an insured value of approximately R3.6-million, according to the data.