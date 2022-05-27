Here’s what the Simola Hillclimb conquering sports cars cost on the used market

Johannesburg - Ask anyone what their dream car is and invariably a supercar or high-performance sports car will feature. But can the dream of owning one of these intoxicatingly beautiful and insanely fast machines with their spine tingling exhaust notes be realised? Take a look at the top ten finishers in the Road & Supercar category at this year’s Simola Hillclimb, one of the country’s top motorsport events, and what they cost to buy on the used market.

“Limited production volumes has created an active used market for these exclusive high-performance cars, often at a more attainable price,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. Porsche paraded its rich racing history at the event. Blisteringly quick and agile, a 2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S set a winning time of 44.562 seconds over the twisty 1.9km course. Porsche diehards looking to bag one of these 3.8-litre twin-turbo thoroughbreds can look to spend around R2.8 million for a 2014 model, according to AutoTrader data. Three equally throaty sounding Porsche siblings also featured in the top ten. For a little under a million, you can take home a Toyota Supra, the car that romped home second. This small two-seater sports car shares the same turbocharged 3-litre engine as the BMW Z4, upon which it is based.

McLarens ooze status and come with price tags to support that standing. A cool R12.5 million for a 2019 McLaren 720S buys a potent twin-turbocharged V8 and what is perhaps one of the ultimate supercars. The howl of a twin-turbo V8 McLaren and top down driving can also be experienced for the less prohibitive R2.5 million price that a 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spyder brings. Enthusiasts of the Audi R8, a car that dominated at Le Mans, can expect to cough up around R2.1 million for a 2017 model of the 5.2-litre Audi R8 V10 Plus. Shelby’s most track-inspired Mustang, a Shelby Ford Mustang Terlingua, also featured in the top ten shootout as did the yet-to-be-launched new all-electric BMW i4 M50. With blistering acceleration provided by its 400kW/795Nm battery pack, the first local eco-friendly BMW M car finished eighth overall, setting a new electric vehicle record at the Hillclimb.