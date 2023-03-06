Here’s why you shouldn’t rely on a plug repair for tyre punctures

Johannesburg - Getting a puncture is a frustrating experience, and one that could be costly depending on the damage to the tyre. However, one should also be careful of the easy and cheap solutions. Apart from potholes, nails and screws are common culprits when it comes to punctures, and this is often because of construction vehicles dropping them onto roads.

Vishal Premlall, national director of the Tyres Equipment Parts Association (TEPA) warns that push-in plugs could be a dangerous solution. In fact there was a move to ban these products a few years ago, but the idea was canned. “Push-in plugs should only be seen as an emergency measure to allow you to get to an accredited fitment centre or workshop so that the correct tyre repair can be performed,” Premlall said. “The problem with the push-in plug is that it can flex when cornering, braking and accelerating. This seal could be broken and air could escape, leading to a drop in pressure. This difference in pressure can result in uneven handling and compromised safety,” he added.

Reduced pressure often leads to excessive heat build-up in the tyre which results in the failure of the tyre - and these blow-outs can be deadly if you lose control of the car. That’s why it is so important to always keep an eye on your tyre pressures. But are mushroom plugs an ideal solution? A ‘mushroom plug’, as the name suggests, has a larger cap, which is bonded to the interior of the tyre and results in a much more stable and secure repair.

This is appropriate to the tread area of the tyre only and should not be applied to the sidewall of the tyre, for safety reasons. This is because most sidewall damage is considered irreparable due to the extreme flexing and pressures exerted on that part of the tyre when cornering or braking. Les Richardson, TEPA Vice Chairman, says the cost of repairing a puncture with a mushroom plug versus a push-in plug is around double the price (R100 to R150 versus R200 to R250). “The reason for this is that when repairing with a mushroom plug, the tyre is removed from the rim and cleaned with a scouring disk before the inner mushroom and inside of the tyre are bonded together. This is then refitted to the rim, the wheel balanced and you are good to go.