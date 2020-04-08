Honda BR-V to live on in South Africa despite discontinuation in India

Johannesburg - Honda recently announced that production of the BR-V crossover would be discontinued in India, which is where the South African models are sourced from. This, however, does not mean the end of the road for the seven-seat compact crossover in SA, as the local importer is currently making another plan.

“Honda Motor Southern Africa has no plans to discontinue the BR-V and is currently securing sufficient stock of the BR-V from India while the alternate factory is being set up for production,” said Honda SA General Manager Dinesh Govender.

Honda did not disclose which country the BR-V would be sourced from in future, but reiterated that it’s a core model for the company in South Africa.

“The BR-V remains one of our pillar models in the local line-up, and is currently the only seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) in its price class,” Govender added.

“This affords the BR-V a significant advantage over its competitors, and consistently makes it one of our top two best-sellers in South Africa along with the Honda Amaze compact sedan.”