Honda BR-V to live on in South Africa despite discontinuation in India
Johannesburg - Honda recently announced that production of the BR-V crossover would be discontinued in India, which is where the South African models are sourced from. This, however, does not mean the end of the road for the seven-seat compact crossover in SA, as the local importer is currently making another plan.
“Honda Motor Southern Africa has no plans to discontinue the BR-V and is currently securing sufficient stock of the BR-V from India while the alternate factory is being set up for production,” said Honda SA General Manager Dinesh Govender.
Honda did not disclose which country the BR-V would be sourced from in future, but reiterated that it’s a core model for the company in South Africa.
“The BR-V remains one of our pillar models in the local line-up, and is currently the only seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) in its price class,” Govender added.
“This affords the BR-V a significant advantage over its competitors, and consistently makes it one of our top two best-sellers in South Africa along with the Honda Amaze compact sedan.”
The Honda BR-V was given a subtle update at the beginning of this year and is offered with three trim grades - Trend, Comfort and Elegance - with prices starting at R262 600.
All models are powered by a 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 88kW and 145Nm, and power goes to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or CVT gearbox.
