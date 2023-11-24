How cool is this buggy-like creation from Callum?

Looking like a dune buggy that’s ready to take on the Dakar Rally, the Callum Skye is a refreshing take on the modern “recreational” vehicle. The British automotive start-up, co-founded by former Jaguar designer Ian Callum, describes its latest creation as a multi-terrain electric vehicle created for “extraordinary” on- and off-road adventures.

It’s also the Callum brand’s first vehicle to have been fully designed and engineered in-house. You can take a closer look at it in the video below: They’re not telling us how powerful it is just yet, but the Skye does promise sports car-like acceleration from its twin electric motors, with 0-100km/h coming up in a claimed four seconds.

Of course, it helps that the Skye weighs just 1,150kg, which is light for an EV, and its footprint is rather compact too, with an overall length of 4,047mm making it slightly shorter than a VW Polo, although it is somewhat wider at 1,900mm. The vehicle (or should we say buggy?) features a rugged space frame chassis and boasts a perfect 50:50 front to rear weight distribution. Integrated into the floor is a 42 kWh lithium ion battery pack that’s said to be capable of juicing the vehicle for a range of 273km between charges.

Unique exterior design features include an “accent loop” that forms a horizontal structure around the car and Callum has even built windows into the lower doors to provide better visibility out in the wild. “Whether journeying on meandering roads, grassy paddocks, crisp gravel tracks, pristine sand or snow-clad landscapes, it’s ready for its next adventure,” Callum said. “With its fully enclosed cabin, there’s no need for specialist or protective attire to drive it; Callum’s mission is to offer unfettered fun and enjoyment without mess or hassle.