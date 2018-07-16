PRETORIA - It's easy to understand why Jaguars and Land Rovers remain sought-after vehicles in the premium class. Not only are the latest-generation vehicles sublime to drive, they're also packed with technologies that make them safer and more efficient too.



But, there's no arguing that Jaguars and Land Rovers are not the most affordable premium vehicles on sale in South Africa. In fact, the models that we really want can retail well into the millions of rands (Hello Range Rover SVR).





Taking the rapidly rising cost of new car prices (and living) into account, JLR SA is trying to make it easier to own one of their products through tailor-made finance plans that enable you to drive a new car of your dream every four years.

If you must have the latest and greatest





Jaguar Land Rover SA has introduced the option of a Guaranteed Future Value finance product in South Africa, which gives you the opportunity to step into a new Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle every three or four years. You needn't worry about taking an expensive 'bath' when it comes to re-sale or trade-in time either, as buyers will know right from the start of their finance contract what the guaranteed future value of their Jaguar or Land Rover will be. Jaguar Land Rover SA spokesmen say this finance package is ideal for people that must have the latest and greatest model; as it allows customers to plan ahead with an option to either renew, retain or return the vehicle at the end of a pre-determined term.





The company's financial services manager, Viola Rossouw says: " This product will appeal to a changing customer – a customer who wants no risk at the end of the term. A customer not interested in ownership but rather ‘user-ship’. A customer who wants to drive a new vehicle every three or four years.”