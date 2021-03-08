Hypercar builder Koenigsegg now has an official presence in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - Swedish hypercar specialist Koenigsegg now has an official presence in South Africa following the appointment of Daytona as its official representative in the country.
Daytona, which is also the sole importer of Pagani, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Lotus and Aston Martin, will sell the Koenigsegg products at a dealership in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. The facility boasts client lounges, a coffee bar, private meeting rooms and a 400sqm state-of-the-art workshop.
“Koenigsegg represents the pinnacle of performance Megacars, which is why being selected at the dealer of choice in Southern Africa is such a huge honour,” says Daytona CEO Justin Divaris. “We strongly believe that our clients will be excited to have this brand represented in South Africa, and have no doubt that the partnership will grow from strength to strength under our portfolio”.
We’re currently awaiting feedback on the exact product portfolio to be offered locally, but the wishlist will certainly include models such as the Jesko, Gemera and Regera.
The Jesko Absolut is said to be capable of over 500km/h, although this has yet to be officially verified. It is built around a carbon fiber monocoque that helps to keep the car’s kerb weight down to just 1390kg, while power comes from a twin-turbo V8 engine that produces up to 1195kW when running on E85.
Another interesting prospect is the Koenigsegg Gemera, which the Swedish hypercar specialist describes as the world’s first ‘Mega-GT’ car, which was built to accommodate four occupants and their luggage.
The Gemera has a hybrid powertrain with a system output of 1268kW, and can allegedly sprint from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 400km/h. The internal combustion component is a 2-litre, three-cylinder twin-turbo unit dubbed the Tiny Friendly Giant, and it’s paired with three electric motors, one for each rear wheel, and another fitted to the engine’s crankshaft.
“We are delighted to welcome Daytona to the Koenigsegg family,” said Koenigsegg Sales Director Andreas Petré.
“Our philosophy is one focused on performance, not only in terms of power and speed, but in every deliverable and this extends to the selection of our representatives around the world. We believe we share a common view on the importance of a personal, professional and dynamic approach to service necessary in this segment.”