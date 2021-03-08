Hypercar builder Koenigsegg now has an official presence in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Swedish hypercar specialist Koenigsegg now has an official presence in South Africa following the appointment of Daytona as its official representative in the country.

Daytona, which is also the sole importer of Pagani, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Lotus and Aston Martin, will sell the Koenigsegg products at a dealership in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. The facility boasts client lounges, a coffee bar, private meeting rooms and a 400sqm state-of-the-art workshop.

“Koenigsegg represents the pinnacle of performance Megacars, which is why being selected at the dealer of choice in Southern Africa is such a huge honour,” says Daytona CEO Justin Divaris. “We strongly believe that our clients will be excited to have this brand represented in South Africa, and have no doubt that the partnership will grow from strength to strength under our portfolio”.

We’re currently awaiting feedback on the exact product portfolio to be offered locally, but the wishlist will certainly include models such as the Jesko, Gemera and Regera.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut.

The Jesko Absolut is said to be capable of over 500km/h, although this has yet to be officially verified. It is built around a carbon fiber monocoque that helps to keep the car’s kerb weight down to just 1390kg, while power comes from a twin-turbo V8 engine that produces up to 1195kW when running on E85.