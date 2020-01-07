LAS VEGAS - Uber and Hyundai are teaming up to build a fleet of flying taxis that will change the way that many people commute around big cities.
Images of the air vehicles, which resemble massive drones, were released as Hyundai appeared at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.
The ride-hailing giant said its four-passenger “Uber Air Taxi”, produced by Hyundai, will initially be piloted, but over time will become autonomous.
Uber says it wants to conduct flight demonstrations in 2020 and make such vehicles commercially available in 2023.
The goal is to help riders breeze over traffic in shared air taxis between suburbs and cities and eventually within cities. Uber plans to launch the aircraft in Dallas, Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia. The air taxis, which look like a cross between a helicopter and a small airplane, will be all-electric.