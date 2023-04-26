Hyundai Exter previewed as new budget SUV that slots below Venue

Gurugram, India - Hyundai is working on yet another SUV contender and this one could be its most affordable. The carmaker’s Indian division has released a teaser image of its upcoming Exter SUV, which combines rugged lines with compact dimensions.

It’s not a Jimny rival, however, as the newcomer will reportedly share its unibody underpinnings with the Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback. The Hyundai Exter is set to be built in India, but will also reportedly be exported to certain markets. We’d be really surprised if it wasn’t destined for South Africa, where it would help fill the void left by departed budget SUVs like the Suzuki Brezza and previous-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser. Hyundai hasn’t released any concrete information about the newcomer, apart from the usual marketing fluff.

But Autocar India says we can expect the newcomer to measure around 3.8 metres in length, making it relatively compact by SUV standards, while power is set to come from the firm’s familiar 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine. The publication also reports that a 1.0-litre turbopetrol engine could be offered as an option in flagship derivatives. “With an imposing front look and distinct Signature H-LED DRLs, Hyundai Exter promises a SUV oriented design and features an iconic character,” Hyundai said.