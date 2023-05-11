Hyundai i20 facelift revealed with fresh look, bright colour combos

Frankfurt - While some such as the Ford Fiesta and Kia Rio are exiting the market, Hyundai is adding some colour to the B-Segment hatchback market with its refreshed i20. Revealed in Europe this week, the updated Hyundai i20 gets an exterior revamp, new colour combos and subtle interior revisions to keep it fresh until the next generation arrives.

The front end, while retaining its familiar look, has been restyled, with a new grille and bumper design that flows more seamlessly into the reprofiled headlights, which now have black surrounds. At the back end we see a new bumper design, incorporating a larger diffuser that spans its length, and the taillights have also been given a refresh. But that’s not all, as Hyundai also boasts of newly designed 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheel designs and there’s a range of bright new colours as well as a two-tone roof colour option.

Three new exterior colours come in the form of Lucid Lime Metallic like you see in the pictures, while Lumen Grey Pearl and Meta Blue Pearl have also been added to the mix. For those wanting to bring some of the vibrancy inside, Hyundai is also offering a new Lucid Lime interior colour package, which includes a sporty new seat upholstery pattern as well as lime-coloured stitching to decorate the various touch points in the cabin. As for the electronics, all models now have a 4.2-inch LCD cluster as standard, while a 10.25-inch digital cluster remains optional. Hyundai has also added Type-C USB ports to keep with the times.

Keep in mind however that the Hyundai i20 you see here is the European version, and South Africa imports its cars from India, which means specification levels could differ when the newcomer eventually lands on our shores, likely in 2024. For what it’s worth, the Euro model now gets more driver assist safety features as standard, including Forward Collision-Avoidance with Cyclist and Pedestrian Detection and Lane Following Assist, which makes sure the vehicle remains in its lane. Optional features include Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Assist, which can apply braking if you’re about to reverse into something.

On the engine front, South African cars are likely to stick with the current format, which includes 61kW 1.2-litre and 74kW 1.4-litre normally aspirated engines, as well as a 90kW 1.0-litre turbopetrol. For the record, the European i20 gets the aforementioned three-cylinder turbo motor in 74kW and 88kW guises, paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain. Stay tuned for more information on the South African version closer to launch.